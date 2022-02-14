Brokerages Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

CTRE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. 11,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

