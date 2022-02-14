Brokerages Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report sales of $178.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.70 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $155.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $719.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $777.06 million, with estimates ranging from $764.95 million to $787.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 106,617.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 94.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

EBC stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

