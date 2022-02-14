Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $51,539.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kelly Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,778. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $821.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

