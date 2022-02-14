Brokerages Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Announce -$0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.82). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 462.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.
NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $57.02 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.72.
SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
