Brokerages Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Announce -$0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.82). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 462.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 169.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $57.02 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

