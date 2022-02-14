Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post sales of $65.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.40 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $52.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $281.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $314.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSC. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. 110,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,187. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 2,957.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 323,141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 32,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

