Brokerages Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post $3.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to post earnings of $3.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the lowest is $3.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $15.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $17.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $232.05. 1,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,645. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.64 and a 200 day moving average of $202.40.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,984 shares of company stock worth $2,206,175. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

