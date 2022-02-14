Brokerages Set Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Target Price at $33.10

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:APR remained flat at $$37.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,910. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

In related news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,274 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $39,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,183 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $44,066.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,449 shares of company stock worth $12,645,656.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Apria in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

