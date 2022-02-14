Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) PT at GBX 269.33

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 272.67 ($3.69).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BARC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.46) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BARC stock traded down GBX 10.38 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 195.72 ($2.65). The company had a trading volume of 58,719,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,934,641. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 195.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.60. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.08 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($151,522.52).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

