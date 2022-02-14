Brokerages Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Target Price at $45.83

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 550,292 shares of company stock valued at $12,904,613 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

