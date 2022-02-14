Brokerages Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price at $125.85

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock traded down $4.82 on Wednesday, reaching $130.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,752. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

