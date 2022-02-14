Brokerages Set Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Price Target at GBX 403.13

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 403.13 ($5.45).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

MGAM stock opened at GBX 308.55 ($4.17) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £880.50 million and a PE ratio of 21.62. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 292 ($3.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.66). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 341.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 364.17.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.