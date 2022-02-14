Brokerages Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Target Price at $175.06

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

MTB traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.53. 11,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.