Brokerages Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target at $311.14

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $188.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.93 and a 200-day moving average of $257.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after acquiring an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,688,000 after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 25.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after acquiring an additional 217,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

