Brokerages Set Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Price Target at $30.00

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($38.64) to €30.00 ($34.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:TRATF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.53. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.62. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

