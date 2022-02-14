Brokerages Set Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) PT at $19.00

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

TZOO stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,031. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 93,531 shares of company stock valued at $939,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $6,496,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

