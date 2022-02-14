Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price at $54.15

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $181,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 92.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.