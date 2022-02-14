Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Coca-Cola Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

