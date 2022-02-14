Brokers Set Expectations for Mattel, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mattel in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.