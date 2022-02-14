Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Acquired by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 37.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,592,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,700 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

BKD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. 47,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,279. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.67. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.