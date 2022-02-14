BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to C$23.50 at Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $19.00 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

