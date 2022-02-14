BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to C$23.50 at Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $19.00 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.