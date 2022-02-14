BTIG Research Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $44.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UPWK. assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

UPWK opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, insider Thomas Layton sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $375,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,026 shares of company stock worth $1,755,498 over the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

