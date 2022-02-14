Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BGSX stock remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. Build Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Build Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

