Bullseye Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for about 1.6% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. 8,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,048. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

