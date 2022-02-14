Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Tenable comprises approximately 2.2% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tenable worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tenable by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.29 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.87. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.