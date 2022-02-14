Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 967 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of AFC Gamma worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after buying an additional 1,002,388 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in AFC Gamma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 432,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 332,376 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $19.85. 3,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,203. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

AFC Gamma Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

