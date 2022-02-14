Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

BVRDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

BVRDF stock remained flat at $$27.90 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 492. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.