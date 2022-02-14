C Partners Holding GmbH Has $5.61 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

C Partners Holding GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 1.1% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.
AptarGroup Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AptarGroup (ATR)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).
Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.