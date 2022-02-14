C Partners Holding GmbH Has $5.61 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

C Partners Holding GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 1.1% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of ATR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

