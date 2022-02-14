C Partners Holding GmbH Purchases 90,831 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,349 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,831 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for about 8.3% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned approximately 0.40% of Tapestry worth $40,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 488.5% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 57,724 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 47,915 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $264,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,162.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,619 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 30,035 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 38.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 606,963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 169,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 482,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.