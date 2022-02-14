Cabana LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cabana LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 10.0% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cabana LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.29 on Monday, reaching $350.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,826,273. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.12 and its 200 day moving average is $377.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

