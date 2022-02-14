Cabana LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.5% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.62. 82,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,072. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.