Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 93,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 125,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market cap of C$54.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39.

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company principally holds 100% interests in the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

