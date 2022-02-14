CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,400 shares, an increase of 264.0% from the January 15th total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CAIXY opened at $1.24 on Monday. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

A number of analysts have commented on CAIXY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

