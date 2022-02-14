California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $48,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $545.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.24. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $436.24 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

