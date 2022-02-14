California State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.09 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $51,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 43,320.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

Pinterest stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,380 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,983. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

