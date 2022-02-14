California State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.09 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $51,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Pinterest by 17.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinterest by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after buying an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 43,320.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 499,380 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

