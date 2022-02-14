California State Teachers Retirement System Has $53.17 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $53,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $82,602,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after buying an additional 192,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,127,000 after buying an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 369,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,933,000 after buying an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

AMP opened at $304.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.00 and its 200-day moving average is $290.07. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.79 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $2,235,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,658 shares of company stock worth $11,342,070. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.