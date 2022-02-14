California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,803 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $45,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 118.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.1% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 75,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

