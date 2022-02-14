California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $48,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $436.24 and a one year high of $615.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

