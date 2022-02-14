California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 38,623 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,623 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Datadog worth $51,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 210.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $167.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average of $152.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total value of $26,832,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

