Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 4.6%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.04. 18,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 213,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
