Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 4.6%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.04. 18,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 213,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.