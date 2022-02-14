Camber Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,240,000. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

SRPT stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,834. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

