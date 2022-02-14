Camber Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Camber Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Myriad Genetics makes up 2.7% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $88,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 28.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 585.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $26.43. 523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

