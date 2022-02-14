Camber Capital Management LP Has $108.62 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Camber Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,500 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 3.3% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $108,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

NYSE HCA opened at $240.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $170.13 and a one year high of $269.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

