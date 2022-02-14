Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.090-$6.390 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.60.

CPT opened at $165.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.53.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

