Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

Cameco stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

