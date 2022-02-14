Cameco (TSE:CCO) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$37.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.18.

Cameco stock opened at C$28.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.30 billion and a PE ratio of -329.77. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$18.41 and a 1-year high of C$35.47.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel purchased 4,089 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 373,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

