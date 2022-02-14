Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at CIBC

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.13.

TSE GOOS opened at C$34.28 on Friday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$33.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.33. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total transaction of C$362,041.90.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

