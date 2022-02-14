Candlestick Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 200,000 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,546 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

