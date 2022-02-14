Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $127.44 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for about 2.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $127,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,063,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,078,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after acquiring an additional 98,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 373.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

NYSE CCEP opened at $56.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

