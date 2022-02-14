Candlestick Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Candlestick Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,731 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $566,491 over the last ninety days.

MCW stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.